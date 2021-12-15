 Skip to main content
Decatur man convicted by federal jury on gun charge

URBANA — A federal jury has convicted a Decatur man on a charge of the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The verdict was returned against DeAngelo Banks, 31, on Dec. 9 and sentencing is set for May 9 at the U.S. Courthouse in Urbana.

Banks, who is being held in custody, could face up to 10 years in prison.

He was arrested in May of 2020 after a traffic stop by Decatur police. Officers said they found a semi-automatic handgun in a hidden compartment where Banks had been sitting. A previously convicted felon, Banks is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

