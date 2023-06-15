DECATUR — A jury took just less than four hours to convict Rahiam A. Shabazz of a home invasion that terrorized and brutalized a Decatur family.

The trial began Tuesday and jurors came back with their verdict Thursday afternoon, finding the 23-year-old defendant guilty of four charges of home invasion. They also convicted him of two counts of armed robbery and one charge each of aggravated battery and armed violence.

Shabazz was also acquitted on one charge of aggravated battery.

The charges date to the night of Nov. 20, 2018, when a gang committed a series of armed home invasions in Decatur. One of the houses targeted was in the 400 block of North 33rd Street and saw a grandfather beaten to the floor as the criminals demanded to know where he kept money and guns in the house.

Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz said the gang then turned their attention to the victim’s 6-year-old grandson. The boy had a gun barrel shoved into his mouth while threats were made to execute him if the home invaders weren’t given the loot they wanted.

Police had been alerted however and, as the criminals fled the scene, they were chased down and intercepted. Shabazz had been sniffed out by a Decatur police dog while hiding under a vehicle in a nearby yard with a stolen gun and money lying on the ground next to him.

Defense attorney Susan Moorehead had tried to pick apart the prosecution case, asking the jurors to carefully look at all the evidence and decide how much of it supported the guilt of Shabazz.

Kurtz had argued that while there was no direct witness identification that put Shabazz at the scene, the rest of the evidence against him was overwhelming.

After his conviction, the defendant remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail and is due to be sentenced July 27; the range of penalties he faces make it likely Shabazz will spend most of the rest of his life in prison.

Of the other defendants in the case, Byron D. Theus, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated kidnapping and a charge of home invasion in August and was sentenced to 33 years in prison. And in October, Dondrion L. Austin, 23, also received a 33-year sentence after admitting charges of home invasion and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Another man charged in connection with the crimes, Raymond D. Graham, 27, was sent to prison for six years in April of 2021 after pleading guilty to a charge of home invasion.

A fifth defendant, Mikhail D. Gordon, 21, is due in court July 27 for a status hearing on charges including home invasion, armed robbery, armed violence and aggravated battery.

