Decatur man convicted of killing girlfriend, unborn child gets 2 natural life prison terms

DECATUR — Darius R. Coffie, the Decatur man convicted of killing his girlfriend and unborn child, was sentenced to two natural life prison terms on Tuesday.

Coffie, 29, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court, where he pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of 25-year-old Shyann Foster at her home on the night of May 9.

He also pleaded guilty to the intentional homicide of her unborn baby. Foster was four months pregnant at the time of her death and the baby died with her.

Decatur Police detectives called to the bloody scene of the murders in the 1300 block of North Walnut Grove had described the harrowing details of the crime. They said several other children, aged under 10, had been witness to the double murder.

A sworn affidavit included the testimony of one little girl who referred to Coffie by his nickname, “Ladarius.” Paraphrasing the child, the affidavit quoted her as saying: “Ladarius showed up … Shyann told him to leave … Ladarius Coffie brandished a firearm and started shooting at Shyann.”

Detective Benjamin Massey, who signed the affidavit, said Coffie had fled in Foster’s car but didn’t get far; blowing a stop sign on Main Street, he collided with another vehicle and then ran off on foot as onlookers watched.

Massey said Coffie had shown up the following morning at the former Decatur used car dealership called M&M Motors, and was waiting there when it opened.

The owner, who had sold several vehicles to Coffie and Foster — whom he described as the killer’s wife — let the defendant take a car out for a test drive. Massey said Coffie used the vehicle to flee again but was caught later the same day by U.S. Marshals, alerted by the dealer, after a short chase in Springfield which ended with this car also being wrecked.

Coffie’s guilty plea was part of a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Susan Moorhead that saw several other alternate murder charges dismissed along with a charge of theft, relating to the used car.

This might not be the end of the sentencing story, however. The legal principle that the killing of an unborn child was equivalent to the murder of anyone outside the womb is now the subject of an appeal being considered by the Illinois Supreme Court, Moorehead told the judge.

Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith had turned to Moorehead at the sentencing hearing and asked: “And if the Supreme Court comes back and says ‘We don’t deem count two (intentional homicide of an unborn baby) to be the equivalent of first-degree murder, what do we do?”

Moorehead replied: “We would be petitioning for a resentencing hearing.”

The judge then checked with Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, who confirmed that he found that to be an acceptable approach to the current legal situation.

After pronouncing the sentence, Griffith then added the following stipulation to the official court record: “The parties agree that if the Illinois Supreme Court reverses the holding (on the case law as it now stands) the defendant may be subject to re-sentencing.”