DECATUR — Von A. Ishee II is denying charges he torched and destroyed the foreclosed rural Decatur home where he used to live.

Ishee, 37, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court May 24 and entered a not guilty plea to a charge of arson.

But it appears that plea may change as his case has been scheduled for a disposition hearing Wednesday, which often indicates a defendant is about to offer a guilty plea as part of a plea deal.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said a blaze had engulfed and destroyed the house at 5350 Pin Oak Lane around noon April 11.

As crews from the Argenta-Oreana Fire Department fought the fire, deputies spoke with a 46-year-old neighbor who said she had seen a man she believed to be Ishee near the home. The woman then heard the sound of glass breaking and saw the man “throwing unknown objects at the residence” for half an hour before the house burst into flames.

“(She) stated that, looking back on it, she had wished she had called 911,” said Deputy Bart Hickey, who signed the affidavit. “But she was afraid of retaliation from her former neighbors.” The woman did finally call when she noticed smoke and flames.

Hickey said other witnesses later identified Ishee as the man who had been seen outside the house in the moments before it burned. Robert Dunn, a special agent with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, later confirmed the home had been torched.

“...Dunn advised that while he was doing his investigation they used an arson investigator along with their K9 (dog) which has been specifically trained to detect accelerants, which are flammable liquids such as gasoline and kerosene that arsonists use to start fires,” Hickey said.

“During the investigation the K9 alerted to 10 different areas of the residence that indicated suspicious activity.”

Ishee was arrested May 1 and is quoted as telling police had not been at the home in more than a year.

The defendant waived a preliminary hearing to test the evidence against him at his May 24 court appearance. A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed that he remained in custody with bail set at $250,000, requiring him to post a bond of $25,000 to be freed.

