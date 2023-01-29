Decatur man denies attempted murder charge

DECATUR — Cortez L. Gray told a judge he isn’t the one who burst into a Decatur man’s home last month and tried to kill him with a gunshot before fleeing with a 1-pound bag of cannabis.

Gray, 41, had appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court pleading not guilty to charges of attempted murder, home invasion and armed violence. He also denies further charges of the aggravated discharge of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A sworn affidavit filed by the Decatur Police Department said the intended victim had a lucky escape: The bullet missed him and hit a wall of his home. The ricocheting slug, however, zipped back past the victim’s chest, inflicting a bleeding graze wound.

The violence happened Dec. 18 at a home in the 900 block of West Cushing Street and a woman who was also present told police she had been in the kitchen.

“(She) said after hearing a loud noise, she looked into the adjoining room, observed smoke, and saw subject one (later identified as Gray) pointing a firearm in her direction,” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Scott Marquis.

“She said she was given an order by subject one of ‘Don’t move’ but she did not comply and fled from the residence.”

Marquis said police pulled surveillance footage from a camera on the home’s front porch which captured the arrival of Gray with an unknown accomplice. The footage showed Gray entering the home and caught the sound of a “loud noise consistent with a gunshot.” Both suspects then fled, the second man clutching the bag of cannabis.

Marquis said Gray wore no face covering and detectives had received “information from confidential sources that subject one was Cortez Gray.” He said the wounded victim later picked Gray’s photo out of a lineup and was “98% certain” he knew it was him.

Gray had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday and waived a preliminary hearing where Judge Lindsey Shelton would have had to hear the evidence to see if there was probable cause to try him.

The judge outlined the charges against him and scheduled the case for a pretrial hearing March 1. Gray remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $500,000, requiring him to post a bond of $50,000 to be freed.

The police affidavit notes the defendant has previous convictions for armed robbery with a firearm and the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

