Decatur man denies burglarizing his Mom's church

DECATUR — Timothy A. Trostle is accused of looting a Decatur church of more than $5,000 in entertainment equipment, and regretting he couldn’t fit more stolen items into his mother’s borrowed car.

Trostle, 44, is pleading not guilty to burglarizing Prairie Avenue Christian Church in February.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said this is the church where Trostle’s disabled mother attends. Police say he gave her rides to worship services and used the opportunity to note the door pass code to get into the building.

He was arrested April 4 after working with an accomplice to sell items to a Decatur pawn store Feb. 4. Trostle had stolen so much — the haul included video cameras, sound mixers, amplifiers, speakers and a 65-inch television — he had gone back to pawn more items with the accomplice Feb. 5.

But the affidavit said they fled after overhearing pawn shop employees talking about “stolen audio/visual equipment from a church.” Police used information from the pawn shop and video surveillance footage to first track down the accomplice and then find Trostle.

Detectives obtained text messages sent between Trostle and the alleged accomplice, Andrew T. Anderson, discussing the burglary before it happened. Trostle’s messages said he planned to use his mother’s car to haul away the loot and also had his eye on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle parked in a garage next to the church.

“That Harley is a 2005; LOL it wouldn’t fit in mom’s car,” Trostle said in one text exchanged with Anderson.

Trostle appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on June 29 and waived a preliminary hearing to test the evidence against him. He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Aug. 4 and is free after posting a $2,000 bond on bail set at $20,000.

Anderson, 37, is free after posting a $1,000 bond on bail set at $10,000. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of burglary and theft and his case is scheduled for a disposition hearing July 14.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.