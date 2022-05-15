Decatur man denies charges he shattered woman's jaw

DECATUR — Prosecutors accuse a Decatur man of hitting a woman in the face so hard he shattered her jaw in three places.

James T. Smith, 57, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court May 4 and pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated domestic battery. A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed he remained incarcerated with bail set at $100,000, meaning he must post a bond of $10,000 to be freed.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the assault dates to Aug. 27, 2021, and police found and arrested Smith April 14.

Officer Lucas Bray, who signed the affidavit, said on the day of the battery, officers had been called to an address on North Church Street at 1:35 a.m. They soon located the 52-year-old victim, who stood in front of an apartment building crying and suffering intense pain.

“(She) was holding her jaw and claiming ... James had hit her with a closed fist,” said Bray. “(She) later indicated that James had struck her approximately four times in the left side of her head and face… A DPD officer could see that (she) appeared unable to open and close her mouth and there was an abnormal shape to the right side of her jaw.”

Bray said she was taken to a hospital where doctors confirmed the jaw was shattered and would require surgery to repair.

Smith is due back in court for a pretrial hearing June 9.

