Decatur man denies charges of assaulting woman, and resisting cops, outside library

DECATUR — Jacob H. Klaus is denying charges he attacked and injured a woman outside the Decatur Public Library after she had refused to be his girlfriend, and he also denies fighting with police when they arrived to arrest him.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said officers had been flagged down by library staff on the afternoon of May 21 and told he had beat the woman."

Officer Austin Clark, who signed the affidavit, said police found the 25-year-old woman “crying and disheveled” seated on a bench outside the library and bleeding from the corner of her mouth. She also appeared to have vomited.

Clark said she told police that Klaus had reacted badly when she told him she did not want to date him. She said she was punched twice in the face and knocked to the ground, leaving her feeling “dazed.”

Witnesses who saw the attack on the woman described her as “flying through the air” several times while she was being assaulted by the 33-year-old Klaus.

Clark said police had caught up with Klaus as he tried to board a city bus in the neighboring Decatur Public Transit station and a struggle ensued when he refused the officers’ demands to stop walking away.

Clark said Klaus resisted police who ended up wrestling with him on the ground as they fought to place him in handcuffs and one officer sustained a bleeding wound to his right forearm.

Klaus appeared June 8 in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated battery and a charge of resisting police. He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Aug. 2 and remained in the Macon County Jail on Monday with bail set at $20,000, requiring him to post a bond of $2,000 to be released.

