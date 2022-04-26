Decatur man denies charges of producing and viewing child porn

DECATUR — A Decatur man accused of being paid to perform sex acts on children aged under 4 while Snapchat voyeurs watched, as well as shopping on the web for child pornography, is pleading not guilty to multiple felony charges.

Travis J. Hale-Schaefer, 29, is charged with four counts of child pornography and one count each of predatory criminal sex assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Hale-Schaefer preyed on multiple victims, boys and girls, all aged under 10.

Police say he was caught and arrested March 24 after detectives received multiple “cyber tips” from Google that identified Hale-Schaefer as both producing and viewing child porn.

Detective Eric Matthews, who signed the affidavit, said police reviewed videos which showed him performing sex acts with young children; one of the videos showed a child being sexually assaulted by a dog.

Hale-Schaefer is quoted as telling police he performed a sex act on a child aged under 4 as the infant slept while having a Snapchat “video conversation” with a paying customer.

“Travis indicated that an unknown subject paid him $170 in exchange for Travis performing this act with (the) sleeping child,” said Matthews.

Hale-Schaefer said he also exposed a child’s naked body in a video for the customer on Snapchat.

Hale-Schaefer is quoted as saying he had also paid to join online forums that provided child pornography and had “viewed and downloaded many… images” over the past year.

“Travis advised he looks at child pornography because of the taboo nature of it…” said Matthews.

Hale-Schaefer appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on April 20 and waived his right to a preliminary hearing where a judge would listen to the evidence and decide if there was probable cause to try him.

His case was assigned to the trial list of Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 1. Hale-Schaefer remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $500,000, meaning he must post a bond of $50,000 to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

