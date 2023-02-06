DECATUR — Michael R. Burries denies charges he kept his new girlfriend a prisoner in his house for days while he repeatedly raped her, forced her to perform other sexual acts and beat the hysterical woman with a set of brass knuckles when she refused to comply with his demands.

Buries appeared in Macon County Circuit Court charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault involving the use of weapons and threats to kill. He also faces one charge of unlawful restraint and a charge of domestic battery involving physical harm.

Judge Lindsey Shelton found probable cause to try him on all counts at the Feb. 1 preliminary hearing.

Burries, 49, was brought into court in a wheelchair and Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter had noted it as he presented his case. Questioning Decatur Police Officer Brianna Renfro, she described Burries — 6-feet-2, 280 pounds — as being partially paralyzed but still able to perform sexual acts.

Renfro told Rueter that the 41-year-old victim had met Burries a few months prior to her being incarcerated in the Macon County Jail in September of 2021. They had become pen pals and developed a romantic relationship and she had been paroled to his Decatur home on East Street upon her release on Dec. 27.

Renfro said the victim said they first had consensual sex the day she got out of prison but she then began to feel pain from having “sexual encounters over an extended period of time.” The victim is quoted as telling police she refused his demands for yet more sex and other sexual acts, and this caused him to fly into a rage.

A sworn statement about the case then quotes the defendant as warning her: “I’m gonna kill you; I’ll put you in a hole in my basement; you’re not going to tell me ‘no’.”

Renfro told Rueter the woman was kept prisoner in a bedroom for several days while she was repeatedly raped, beaten, choked and punched with the set of brass knuckles.

It was not made clear in court how the victim managed to escape her ordeal and raise the alarm on Dec. 31. But the sworn affidavit said she was treated in a hospital after it was over and, when police saw her, her face and head were covered in lumps and bruises and she complained of pain and soreness over her body.

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, on cross-examination, asked if there was any surveillance video to support the prosecution case, and was told there wasn’t. Sanders then asked if the victim had been examined in hospital for evidence to back her claims, and was told she had been but Renfro had not yet received any results.

The officer also confirmed that Burries insisted the sexual relationship was entirely consensual and had told police he had not “put his hands on anyone without their permission.”

Buries is due back in court for a pretrial hearing March 1. He remains held in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $30,000, requiring him to post a bond of $3,000 to be released.

