Decatur man denies charges of soliciting teen girl for sex

DECATUR — A 46-year-old Decatur man is denying charges he repeatedly pestered a 16-year-old girl to have sex with him.

Jason A. Durbin, 46, is facing two counts of indecent solicitation and is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $30,000, meaning he must post a $3,000 bond to be released.

He appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on June 29 and waived a preliminary hearing to test the evidence against him. Durbin is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Aug. 2.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit about the case said Durbin had been arrested June 13 after the teenager told officers she had been repeatedly asked for sex. And she said Durbin used a combination of pleas and implied threats to reveal personal information about her if he didn’t get his way.

Officer Robert Murray, who signed the affidavit, said police reviewed text messages sent by Durbin and replies from the girl. “I will literally go up to cops if u don’t stop,” she tells him in one response.

“Stop asking me this (expletive),” she adds.

The case has been placed on the trial list of Judge Jeffrey Geisler.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

