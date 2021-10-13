Decatur man denies driving around with illegal gun under child's seat

DECATUR — Albert E. Tillman, already on parole for weapons offenses, appeared in court Wednesday denying charges he was caught driving around Decatur with an illegal gun tucked under the rear child seat occupied by a 2-year-old infant.

Giving testimony in Macon County Circuit Court, Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit Detective Timothy Wittmer told Judge Rodney Forbes the illegally owned weapon was within easy reach of Tillman, who sat in the front passenger seat.

Tillman, 25, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of being an armed habitual criminal.

A check of court records showed he had pleaded guilty in January 2020 to a charge of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and was sentenced to 4½ years in prison; he also has a previous conviction for the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Wittmer said police had targeted the car Tillman was riding in because it had been identified as being used to transport a suspect in a previous shooting incident in Decatur. The loaded 9mm pistol found under the infant’s seat had a live round in the chamber and an extended magazine that was also loaded with live rounds.

Defense attorney Michelle Sanders in cross-examination suggested the location of the gun would not have made it easy for Tillman to reach at all, but Wittmer disagreed. “It was easily accessible from his seat,” he told her.

Sanders then probed why the car had been pulled over, other than its association with a previous shooting.

“So there were no other traffic violations or any other reason to pull over the vehicle?” she asked.

Wittmer replied that he also knew Tillman was on parole. “But you didn't realize that at the time the car was being pulled over, correct?” said Sanders.

“That is not correct,” the detective replied. “I know Mr. Tillman on sight and identified him as a passenger in the vehicle while we were conducting surveillance.”

Sanders then got Wittmer to confirm that the car did not belong to Tillman and was told the registered owner was a woman.

Judge Forbes found probable cause to try Tillman and scheduled the case for a pretrial hearing Nov. 30. Tillman remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $100,000, meaning he must post a bond of $10,000 to be freed.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

