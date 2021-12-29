Decatur man denies driving drunk and crashing into a house

DECATUR — Devontae S. Rodwell denies driving drunk and walking away from the crash scene after plowing his car into a Decatur house.

Rodwell, 23, appeared in front of Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to aggravated driving under the influence while having no driver’s license. He also entered a not guilty plea of failing to provide information or render aid after a crash.

Giving evidence at a preliminary hearing, Decatur Police Officer Corey Blair said the crash happened just after 11 p.m. Dec. 14 when patrol officers found a 1995 Mercury Grand Marquis car smashed into a house in the 3500 block of North Meadowlark Drive.

“And were there witnesses there who had observed the driver of that vehicle leave the scene after crashing into the house?” asked Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter. “Yes, sir,” replied Blair.

He told Rueter that police had traced the car as belonging to Rodwell and, within an hour, had located him at his registered address in the 3300 block of Meadowlark Drive.

Blair told Rueter that Rodwell appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and a sworn affidavit describes him as smelling strongly of drink and having “watery, bloodshot eyes”.

Blair said he was taken back to the crash scene where witnesses to the crash quickly identified him as the car's driver.

Defense attorney Michelle Sanders, on cross-examination, probed the issue of when Rodwell had consumed alcohol. Having checked that police had found Rodwell about an hour after the crash, she asked: “So you don’t know at what point he was consuming alcohol before that, would that be correct?”

Blair said it was. “And you don’t know if he was consuming alcohol before the crash happened or after the crash?” added Sanders, and Blair said that was also the case.

The officer also told Sanders that Rodwell had not been taken to a hospital after the crash and no warrant had been obtained for a blood sample to check his level of intoxication. Questioned further, he said his interactions with Rodwell had been captured on the officer’s body cam.

Judge Forbes ruled there was sufficient evidence to try Rodwell and scheduled a pretrial hearing for March 2. Rodwell remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $50,000, meaning he must post a bond of $5,000 to be released.

