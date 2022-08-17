Decatur man denies fatal intervention in gunfight

DECATUR — Two Decatur men armed with guns fought with each other hand-to-hand until a third man, Jackie G. Deberry intervened by grabbing up one of the weapons that had fallen to the floor before using it to fatally shoot one of the gunmen, a court heard Wednesday.

Deberry, 46, told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes he was pleading not guilty to three alternate murder charges filed against him in the July 24 death of Tiebryis R. May, aged 22.

Forbes found probable cause to try Deberry after listening to evidence presented by Bryan Kaylor, a detective with Decatur Police, who described the circumstances of the shooting.

Kaylor said the violence broke out in the early morning hours at a building set up as a pool hall and gambling parlor in the 3700 block of North Woodford Street.

Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, Kaylor said eye-witnesses told police they had seen May get into a physical confrontation with a cousin of Deberry.

What happened next is somewhat confused, but Kaylor said the 29-year-old cousin pulled a gun and then May, who was also armed, had managed to wrestle the cousin’s gun away from him.

Later, responding to questions from Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, Kaylor said: “There were two firearms involved in this incident: one was possessed by Mr. May, one was possessed by (the cousin).

“There was a struggle over both of the firearms; Mr. May took (the cousin’s) firearm but dropped the firearm he had during the struggle. The defendant indicated he picked up Mr. May’s dropped firearm and fired it in self-defense.”

Sanders focused on that aspect of the struggle, asking if witnesses had described May heading to the exit door after the fight but then turning around with a gun in his hand as if ready to fire.

Kaylor said that was correct, and May had “racked the slide” on the gun to pump a bullet into the chamber, which would have made it ready to use.

Such information from eye-witnesses now appears to be all the evidence that will ever be available in the case. Responding to another question from Sanders, Kaylor said there was a video surveillance system in the building where the shooting happened, but the part of the system that would hold recordings was gone when police arrived. Kaylor confirmed that it had not been recovered.

Deberry is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Sept. 29. He remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1 million, requiring him to come up with a bond of $100,000 in order to be released.