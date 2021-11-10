Decatur man denies following juvenile girl and firing at her vehicle

DECATUR — Albert E. Tillman appeared in court Wednesday denying charges that he trailed a female juvenile from the parking lot of Richland Community College and then fired five shots at her vehicle, puncturing a rear tire.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes, conducting a preliminary hearing, found probable cause to try the 25-year-old defendant on charges of the aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and being an armed habitual criminal.

Prosecuting, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter offered no motive for the shooting, which occurred just after 8 a.m. Sept. 22. Giving evidence, Decatur Police Detective Jeremy Appenzeller said the juvenile had just dropped her mother off at the college before leaving the parking lot with a juvenile female passenger.

Appenzeller said the girl noticed a Chrysler 200 occupied by a man — later identified as Tillman — following her out of the college parking lot and trailing her southbound on Brush College Road.

The detective’s sworn affidavit described what happened next: “The female juvenile states as she continued southbound, passing Faries Parkway, she observed the male still behind her vehicle, holding a handgun out of the window, and firing approximately five shots towards her vehicle.”

Appenzeller said police called to the scene found no bullet holes in the girl’s GMC Terrain sport utility vehicle but discovered the rear driver’s side tire was flat after being shot out.

He told Rueter that police had identified Tillman as the shooter after tracing his vehicle, which was also the suspect car in a separate shooting incident. The vehicle had been pulled over in a traffic stop Sept. 24 with a woman driving and Tillman as the passenger. Appenzeller said the woman confirmed Tillman had dropped her off at Richland Community College the day of the shooting that targeted the juvenile girl.

“And during a search of that vehicle a loaded 9mm handgun was recovered, is that correct?” asked Rueter. “Yes,” said the detective. He also confirmed that surveillance footage pulled from the college, Archer Daniels Midland Co. property and a gas station all showed Tillman’s car trailing the girl’s vehicle.

Appenzeller was then cross-examined by defense attorney Michelle Sanders. “Did the surveillance video you obtained show any evidence of shots fired?” she asked, and the detective said the video did not. He also confirmed no spent bullet was recovered from the punctured tire and there were no bullet holes in the girl’s vehicle.

“Were there any projectiles recovered from the roadway or the path of travel?” Sanders asked. “No,” replied the detective. “And no (bullet) casings, either.”

Court records show Tillman is also pleading not guilty to an unrelated pending charge of being an armed habitual criminal. He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison in January 2020 after pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Tillman is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $350,000, meaning he must post a bond of $35,000 to be freed.

