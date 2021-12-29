Decatur man denies inflicting disabling injuries on baby

DECATUR — Christopher M. Pulliam told a judge Wednesday he was innocent of charges he beat a Decatur baby so severely the child had to be treated by being placed in a medically-induced coma.

Pulliam appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and entered not guilty pleas to three counts of inflicting aggravated battery resulting in permanent disability.

The 34-year-old Decatur man, defended by attorney Michelle Sanders, had earlier waived a preliminary hearing in which Judge Rodney Forbes would have had to decide if there was probable cause to try him based on the evidence.

Forbes placed the case on the trial list of Judge Jeffrey Geisler and scheduled a pretrial hearing for March 1.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit about the case said the grandmother of the 8-month-old baby, his legal guardian, brought the child to Decatur Memorial Hospital on the evening of Dec. 6 after he stopped breathing.

Detective James Knierim said an investigation showed the child was being baby-sat by Pulliam’s fiancée when it was found to have suffered repeated head injuries. Police later watched video surveillance from the fiancée's home which they said showed Pulliam hitting the crying baby in the head on several occasions.

The fiancée is quoted as telling police there were other taped images of Pulliam throwing an object and striking the baby. “(She) said Christopher made her delete the video so detectives wouldn’t see it and get the wrong idea,” Knierim had quoted the woman as saying.

“(She) said the video showed Christopher throwing something — she couldn’t tell what it was — and striking (the baby) with it.”

The baby was later diagnosed with a fractured skull and was transferred for treatment to the pediatric intensive care center at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital in Springfield. An update on the baby’s condition was not available Wednesday.

Pulliam remains held at the Macon County Jail with bail set at $500,000, meaning he must post a bond of $50,000 to be released. He is being held in “protective custody” to shield him from other inmates.

