Decatur man denies money order forgery

DECATUR — Prosecutors claim that, broke and in debt and about to be evicted, Decatur man Shaquille Perkins-Bailey came up with a fraud scheme to grow the value of six Post Office money orders by nearly 8,000%.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said the money orders were valid, but their original value was $10 each for a total of $60. When Perkins-Bailey deposited them Oct. 6 at the Land of Lincoln Credit Union, they had been altered so the face value read $800 each, for a grand total of $4,800.

Rueter said Perkins-Bailey later withdrew $4,500 after clearing an overdraft of $244.24, leaving his account with a balance of $55.76.

When questions were raised about the money orders immediately after Perkins-Bailey had taken the cash, Rueter said the Post Office confirmed the original values when contacted by credit union staff.

Perkins-Bailey, 29, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Nov. 9 pleading not guilty to six counts of forgery and one charge of obtaining money from a financial institution by a forged financial instrument. Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try him and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Dec. 8.

A sworn affidavit signed by Decatur Police Officer Brad Saul said Perkins-Bailey had at first offered to return the cash. But he told the credit union he would have to “pawn some property to get the money.” Later, he hadn’t returned calls and was then found and arrested by the police.

Saul said Perkins-Bailey claimed he had not altered the money orders and had instead been sent them for security work he had performed in Chicago, although he had no contact information for the sender.

“Shaquille admitted to being in a substantial amount of debt and that, on the day he deposited the money orders and subsequently withdrew the cash, he was going to be evicted from his residence…” Saul said in the affidavit.

Cross-examined in court by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, the officer confirmed that Perkins-Bailey had described the security work he did as “under the table,” and said he had no proper contact information for the person he worked for.

“And he indicated to you that once he received the money, he used it to turn around and pay his bills and that is why he couldn’t immediately return the money to the bank because he had paid his bills with it?” Sanders asked. Saul said that was correct.

Perkins-Bailey remained in the custody Tuesday of the Macon County Jail, with bail set at $25,000, requiring him to post a bond of $2,500 to be released.