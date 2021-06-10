Decatur man denies murder charges in 'execution' style killing

DECATUR — Tyreco S. Garry is pleading not guilty to murder charges that accuse him of executing a man in a hail of bullets on a Decatur street during what police described as a feud between rival gangs.

Garry, 25, is charged with gunning down 20-year-old Jayleon Cummings around 10 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 200 block of West Leafland Avenue. Sworn police affidavits said detectives recovered some 46 spent 5.56 caliber rifle shell casings and Cummings was hit and died from “multiple gunshot wounds of the head and chest.”

Who is stealing catalytic converters in Central Illinois? See a video of how fast it can happen. The devices are sold for scrap.

Police describe Cummings as having driven to a house at that location with a 16-year-old male passenger. The purpose of the trip was to clear out a stash of weapons, cannabis, cameras and other equipment linked to illegal drug sales, according to the police reports.

Detective Jason Danner had reported that Garry had been hiding in wait near the house and ambushed Cummings as he sat in his vehicle. The teenager, who had gotten out earlier before the shooting started, told police he ran for his life with bullets “flying past my head.”

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Danner said in the affidavits that Cummings murder had occurred during a series of shootings in December during an “ongoing feud between the East and South Side (street) gangs.”

Evidence gathered against Garry includes the reports of eye-witnesses to the shooting and video and text message evidence from his phone. One message, sent moments after the murder had taken place, said “Hit made pick up!” Danner said it was clear Garry was telling someone the shooting had been carried out and that he either wanted them to pick him up or answer his phone call.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes ruled there was probable cause to try Garry after a preliminary hearing Wednesday. The defendant, represented by defense attorney Michelle Sanders, faces two alternate murder charges and one charge of attempted murder in the case of the 16-year-old passenger who escaped with his life.

Forbes scheduled a pretrial hearing for July 27 and assigned the case to the trial call of fellow judge Thomas Griffith. Garry remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $3.1 million, meaning he must post $310,000 to bond out.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.