Decatur man denies murdering a male friend of his girlfriend

DECATUR — Deonte M. Drake, Jr., portrayed by police as a lover who desired more than the casual relationship his girlfriend wanted, is now accused of ambushing and shooting to death another man she was friendly with.

Drake, 19, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court where a preliminary hearing found probable cause to try him on four alternate charges of murder.

The defendant entered pleas of not guilty on all counts but Decatur police claim he told a different story when he was arrested April 9 after being detained within hours of the killing of 32-year-old Stonee O. Adams on Dipper Lane.

“During the Miranda interview Drake confessed to shooting Adams in the parking lot of (his girlfriend’s) apartment complex,” said a sworn affidavit signed by Detective Brad Hall.

“Drake also admitted to ditching the handgun that was recovered on William Street. Drake advised that this was the handgun that was used in this incident.”

The affidavit describes the 19-year-old girlfriend returning to her apartment with Adams around 1:30 a.m. “(She) advised that out of nowhere she began hearing gunshots extremely close to her and Adams,” said Hall in the affidavit.

“(She) said that she observed the suspect to be wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt and to be a black male. She said that this person shot Adams several times. She said the suspect got into a gray or silver sport utility vehicle and left the area.”

Police investigations quickly pointed to Drake and he was later placed under observation and followed and arrested after being seen to discard something on William Street. Hall said detectives searched the location and found a .40 caliber handgun that matched the caliber of the murder weapon.

Cross-examining Hall in court, Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders focused on the girlfriend witness and the recovered weapon. “She was not able to identify Mr. Drake immediately at the scene of the shooting, correct?”

Hall replied that no, she had not. Sanders then asked if shell casings recovered from the scene of the murder and the found weapon were being forensically tested and analyzed for DNA and fingerprints. Hall said that yes, they all were undergoing testing at the crime laboratory run by the State Police.

After ruling for probable cause, Judge Rodney Forbes told Drake, who sat smiling through the whole hearing, that he was due back in court for a pretrial hearing June 2.

Drake remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1.5 million, requiring a bond payment of $150,000 for him to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

