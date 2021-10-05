Decatur man denies rape of 19-year-old when male victim was a child

DECATUR — George L. Clark of Decatur is denying charges he raped a 19-year-old man more than seven years ago when the victim was a boy.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit about the case does not explain why the allegations of predatory criminal sexual assault have culminated in charges now. But the affidavit, signed by Officer James Wrigley, said the police investigation into Clark began in April of 2018.

Clark, 29, was arrested Aug. 26 and appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Sept. 29 for a preliminary hearing where he entered his plea. Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try him on the predatory criminal sexual assault charge and a further charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, which Clark also denied.

The sworn affidavit describes the victim telling police he would encounter Clark while coming to Decatur to visit his mother. He described drinking a glass of tea before bedtime and then waking up the next day to feelings of pain left in the wake of being sexually assaulted.

On another occasion, when the victim was 10, he said he woke up while the sexual assault was taking place. He said he recalled a distinctive birthmark Clark had and when questioned by police, the affidavit quotes Clark as confirming the birthmark does exist.

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed that Clark remains in custody with bail set at $150,000, meaning he must post a bond of $15,000 to bond out. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $200,000.

The case was placed on the trial list of Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 3.

