Decatur man denies recklessly firing gun that wounded 3-year-old

DECATUR — William A. Hosea IV appeared in court Tuesday pleading not guilty to charges he recklessly fired a gun and shot and seriously wounded a 3-year-old child.

Hosea, 20, formally entered not guilty pleas to charges alleging the reckless discharge of a firearm, causing circumstances that would endanger a child and unlawful possession of a handgun.

Appearing with defense attorney Michelle Sanders, Hosea told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes that he was also willing to waive a preliminary hearing to see if there was probable cause to try him.

The judge placed the case on the trial call of fellow Judge Jeffrey Geisler and set a pretrial hearing for April 5. Hosea has been free since Jan. 15 after posting $10,000 bond on bail set at $100,000.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said detectives launched an investigation after the child arrived at Decatur Memorial Hospital on the night of Jan. 4 with a “life threatening” gunshot wound to both legs.

Police went to the scene of the shooting, a house in the 500 block of West Sawyer Street, where several residents are reported as telling them the house had been raked with gunfire from the outside.

Detective James Weddle, who signed the affidavit, said police found a large pool of blood in a bedroom and a trail of blood leading from there to the front porch, but no sign of bullet holes in the exterior of the building.

“The… lack of bullet defects in the residence was consistent with the shot being fired from inside the residence,” he said.

When confronted by the evidence, Weddle said the residents began to change their story and officers learned that Hosea had been sitting on a bed with the child and the gun lay between them. “(A witness) advised he was not looking towards William when he heard what he believed to be a gunshot,” Weddle said.

“He advised he looked over and saw William picking up the firearm before William ran out of the room with it.”

Hosea is quoted as telling police he was not in the room and never saw or picked up a gun. “William adamantly denied ever being in the room at the time of the shooting, despite several times in the interview accidentally stating that he was in the room at the time of the shooting, only to retract that statement,” Weddle added.

Decatur Police said Tuesday the child continues to recover in a hospital.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

