Decatur man denies repeatedly shooting his ex-girlfriend's car

DECATUR — Bruce A. Pam is pleading not guilty to charges he shot-up his ex-girlfriend’s car as the woman watched in fright from the window of her Decatur home.

Pam, 40, appeared Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in Macon County Circuit Court and Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try him for the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Pam also denied being a felon in possession of a gun and criminal damage to property over $500. His 29-year-old former girlfriend had estimated it would cost more than $1,500 to repair the damage to her car.

Giving evidence earlier in the hearing, Decatur Police Officer Ryan Ricker said the ex-girlfriend described hearing a noise about 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 13. He said she looked out the living room window of her home in the 600 block of West Marietta Street and saw Pam, who was wearing a distinct peach-colored jumpsuit.

A sworn affidavit signed by the officer described what happened next: “(She) observed Bruce walk in front of her vehicle and fire ‘five to six’ times towards her direction with a black handgun.”

Ricker checked out the car and said it had multiple bullet holes to the hood and side of the vehicle. He also picked up five 9mm bullet casings from the driveway the car was parked on.

Officers later executed a search warrant at Pam’s home in the 200 block of East Center Street and seized a 9mm handgun from his bedroom, along with a peach-colored jumpsuit. “The handgun and jumpsuit were collected as evidence, preserved for prints and DNA,” Ricker said in the affidavit.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter asked the court to take notice of Pam’s previous convictions. In 2005 he was sentenced to six years in prison for the unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. And in 2009 he had been sentenced to three years in prison for illegal drug possession.

Defense attorney Caleb Brown, cross-examining Ricker, asked if he had been equipped with a body camera when he responded to the shooting scene, and Ricker said he was. Brown also asked if the seized firearm had been sent to the State Police Crime Lab for forensic examination, and the officer replied that it had.

Forbes placed the case on his own trial call and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Jan. 6. Pam remained held in the Macon County Jail on Thursday with bail set at $750,000, meaning he must post a bond of $75,000 to be released.

