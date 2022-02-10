Decatur man denies sexually assaulting teen brothers for porn video

DECATUR — Brandon L. Mathis told a judge he was pleading not guilty to charges he took three teenage Decatur brothers to a hotel room, piled them with drink and drugs, and then sexually assaulted them while he and an accomplice filmed a porn video they planned to sell.

Mathis, 33, denied four counts charging him with child pornography, two counts of involuntary sexual servitude involving a minor under 17 and two counts of criminal sexual assault using force.

The defendant appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court with his defense attorney, Michelle Sanders. Mathis told Judge Rodney Forbes he was willing to waive a preliminary hearing to see if there was probable cause to try him on the charges and the judge assigned the case to fellow Judge Jeffrey Geisler and scheduled a pretrial hearing for April 5.

A Decatur police sworn affidavit said Mathis helped tempt the brothers, aged 15, 16 and 17, to come with him to a room at the Hawthorn Suites hotel Sept. 30 with the promise they would be “partying and chilling.”

The boys, two of whom were described by police as having learning disabilities, were given alcohol, cannabis, methamphetamine and other drugs and then sexually assaulted and made to perform sex acts. The boys are quoted as later telling police they were told they would “make 40 grand” from the sale of the video to an online porn site.

Officer Mason Flanagan, who signed the affidavit, said the boys were saved after their Mom tracked them down to the hotel room using a phone GPS trace. She had started looking for her sons after the 16-year-old sent her an “SOS” message.

“(The Mom) advised she went to the hotel room and knocked on the door,” said Flanagan. “She advised all three boys came out of the room. She described a strong odor of cannabis coming from the room. She described seeing mini shooter bottles of Fireball Whiskey and what appeared to be a meth pipe in the room. She advised that she observed a subject known as Tevin Ford… in the room as well. She advised she knows Tevin from ‘N.A. meetings’ (Narcotics Anonymous).”

Ford, 27, is accused by prosecutors of being the accomplice of Mathis. Ford faces 12 similar charges and is due in court Feb. 18 after he was given time to hire a lawyer.

A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed that Ford remains in custody with bail set at $1.5 million. Mathis is also held in custody with his bail set at $1 million.

