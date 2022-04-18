Decatur man denies trying to kill victim in front of police

DECATUR — The prosecution told jurors that Leeandre M. Honorable picked the precisely wrong time to try and shoot to death a Decatur man: two police officers happened to be parked nearby, and one of them saw the whole thing.

Honorable, 26, is charged with attempted first degree murder, the aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. His trial got underway Monday in Macon County Circuit Court.

The case dates to around 6 a.m. May 16, 2020, when Decatur police officers Nicholas Errett and Joe Oberheim had just finished a call dealing with a domestic dispute in the 2300 block of Rosedale Avenue.

A sworn police affidavit said Honorable had been involved in a verbal argument with a woman but left before police arrived. A 26-year-old man, who was described as a friend of the woman and who wanted to check she was OK, had also shown up while police were there.

Questioned by Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz, Errett said the officers were sitting in their squad cars chatting when they heard a gunshot and saw the 26-year-old man fleeing away in his vehicle.

“At that point I see a black male come around the corner… and fire approximately three shots towards the vehicle,” said Errett. “I observed the muzzle flashes of the gun, I observed him pointing the gun and I heard the sound.”

The fleeing car, later found to have a bullet hole, then crashed and wrecked as Errett said Honorable, who suddenly realized he was being watched by a cop, took off running. The affidavit said he tried to get away in a waiting vehicle driven by somebody else, but the vehicle sped off and left him behind. He then dashed back the way he had come and ran straight into Errett and was arrested.

Honorable consistently denied having a gun or doing any shooting and defense attorney Chris Amero told jurors the case was far from open and shut. He disputed how light it was at that time of the morning and how much the cops could clearly see.

He also pointed out that no weapon was recovered and there is no DNA or other forensic evidence to prove that his client was armed or fired a shot.

Amero urged the jurors to trust their own judgment and listen carefully to the evidence.

“We’re convinced that at the end of this, once all the evidence is presented, you will find the defendant not guilty,” the attorney said.

The trial continues.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.