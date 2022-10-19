Decatur man denies trying to stab his wife to death

DECATUR — Richard R. Madison, the Decatur man accused of trying to stab his wife to death during an argument, appeared in court Wednesday pleading innocent to an attempted murder charge.

Madison, 63, also denied further charges of committing aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated domestic battery in the September 23 attack.

Decatur Police said his 32-year-old wife suffered stab wounds to the left cheek of her face and her lower ribs after her husband of five years had armed himself with a knife with a five-inch blade.

Madison, appearing in Macon County Circuit Court with Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, waived a preliminary hearing to test the evidence against him. Judge Rodney Forbes then scheduled a pretrial hearing for Nov. 29.

A sworn affidavit filed by police about the case said the victim needed hospital treatment and is quoted as telling officers “that she believed Richard was trying to kill her.”

Macon County State's Attorney Scott Rueter also requested a bond modification during Wednesday's hearing, asking the court to forbid Madison from trying to talk to the victim. Rueter told the judge that Madision had been making calls to his wife from the Macon County Jail "asking her to alter her story."

Forbes agreed to modify bond conditions to prohibit the defendant from speaking to the victim. Sanders said that was already a standard condition of most bond conditions and raised no objection.

Madison remains held in the jail with bail set at $200,000, requiring him to post a bond of $20,000 to be released.