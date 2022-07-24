 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur man dies after Sunday morning shooting

DECATUR — The Decatur gunshot victim dropped off at Decatur Memorial Hospital early Sunday has died after surgeons lost their battle to save him.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said in a news release that Tiebryis R. May, 22, was pronounced dead at 4:31 a.m. Sunday in the operating theater at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department had earlier said May was dropped off at the hospital emergency room by private car around 3 a.m. 

Carroll said a full investigation was underway but already running into some problems. "It doesn’t look like we’re getting too much cooperation from whoever dropped him off," the detective said. 

Carroll said the investigation was in its early stages and was continuing Sunday as police try to piece together the circumstances and the exact location of the crime scene.

The coroner said an autopsy will be conducted Monday and more information would be released once the results were in. 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

