Decatur man dies in Friday morning accident

DECATUR — A 53-year-old Decatur man has died after his pickup truck collided with a semitruck early Friday.

Decatur police officers responded to a personal injury accident at approximately 5 a.m. on Friday in the 2400 block of East Eldorado Street

According to a news release, the 2002 Chevy Silverado pickup, driven by the Decatur man, was westbound when it crossed the center line and struck the trailer of the eastbound semitruck.

The pickup driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. No other occupants were in the pickup. The driver of the semitruck was a 57-year-old man from Carlyle. He was not injured.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

