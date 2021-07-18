Decatur man escapes injury after stray bullet goes through window of his home, police say

DECATUR — Police said a 61-year-old Decatur man escaped injury Saturday night when a bullet went through the window of his home in the 400 block of South 22nd Street.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said it looked like the home was hit by a stray gunshot fired by a suspect who was seen by a witness.

“They described seeing a black four-door sedan park facing westbound on the north curb of the 2100 block of East Johns Avenue right at 22nd Street,” Copeland said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Two Black males exited that vehicle and a white sedan was then seen driving southbound on 22nd Street and, as the white sedan passed, one of the Black males from the black sedan fired three gunshots at the white sedan; and then the men got back in their car and drove off.”

Police recovered four 9mm spent shell casings from the scene.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.