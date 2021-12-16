Decatur man faces attempted murder charge after frenzied attack, police report

DECATUR — Michael E. Nixon was booked on a charge of attempted murder after police said he ambushed his former Decatur girlfriend in her van and inflicted 16 stab wounds in a frenzied attack.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the stabbing happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday and officers had traced and arrested Nixon by 5 a.m.

The 54-year-old man was jailed on preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.

The 34-year-old victim is quoted as telling police she had been driving her van along Jasper Street when Nixon came at her from the back of the vehicle armed with a steak knife.

The victim managed to drive to the 800 block of East Leafland Avenue and stopped in the driveway of a relative's home where she began honking the horn to attract attention. The affidavit quotes the relative as saying she rushed outside to find the victim yelling “Shorty Mike stabbed me.”

Police were on scene by 3:34 a.m. “...Officers located (the victim) inside a dark colored van,” said Patrol Officer Avery DeLosh, who signed the affidavit. “(She) was slumped over in the driver’s seat. Officers observed her to have multiple stab wounds to her neck, chest and arms.”

The victim is quoted as telling police she had previously lived with Nixon and had been “friends with him” for about three years.

DeLosh said she was treated at Decatur Memorial Hospital where doctors catalogued eight lacerations to her upper chest, three to her right arm and wrist area, three to her left arm and a stab wound to the right side of her neck and another wound behind her right ear.

DeLosh said a doctor who examined the wounds pronounced none of them to be life-threatening. But DeLosh added: “Due to the location and amount of injuries, a reasonable person would believe inflicting these wounds would cause great bodily harm or death.”

DeLosh said a check of criminal records showed Nixon, who has a tattoo with the word “Shorty” on his left chest, had an active warrant for a previous offense of domestic battery against the same victim at the time of his arrest. And a check of state incarceration records shows he is currently on parole after being sentenced to 20 years in prison for burglary and other offenses in 2012.

Nixon was being held in the Macon County Jail on Thursday with bail set at more than $1 million, meaning he would need to post a bond of $102,000 to be freed. He is also facing a charge of violating his parole.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

