Decatur man faces charges after bar assault, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man asked to leave a Macon bar because “he was making female patrons feel uncomfortable” responded by punching a man in the face and then driving off intoxicated until he was stopped by police, a sworn affidavit said.

Rocky J. Damery, 58, has since been charged by the Macon County State’s Attorney with aggravated battery, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. He is due to appear in Macon County Circuit Court Friday.

Blue Mound Police said officers had been called to the The Finish Line bar in Macon after 12 a.m. Sept. 4 to investigate a battery that had just happened.

The affidavit said Damery had been asked to leave the bar by a 64-year-old man because of his behavior toward the women who were present.

“When (the man) asked Rocky to leave, the two ended up on the floor where (the man) was hit by Rocky, causing a severe bloody nose and abrasions to his outer nose and eye,” said Officer Clayton Graven, who signed the affidavit.

“(The man’s) eyeglasses were also damaged.”

Graven said he had been on his way to the bar when he was given a description of a silver-colored sports car the assailant was driving. The officer said he saw a silver Mustang heading toward Blue Mound at high speed while weaving over the road, and gave chase.

Graven said he stopped the car and Damery climbed out and appeared unsteady on his feet. “I gave verbal commands for the driver to show hands and drop to his knees,” said Graven. “At approximately 1:04 a.m. I advised dispatch that I had Rocky Damery in custody.”

Damery was released from the Macon County Jail later the same day after posting a $500 bond on bail set at $5,000. His bail conditions forbid him to return to The Finish Line.