Decatur man faces charges after police say he opened fire on neighbor's home

DECATUR — An 18-year-old Decatur man is facing preliminary weapons charges after police said he shot at the house of a neighbor who had been in a verbal dispute with his mother.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said one bullet hit the exterior of the house in the 1500 block of East Prairie Avenue and another hit the air conditioning unit. Officer Brian Oros, who signed the affidavit, said children aged 15 and 12 were home on Sept. 12 when the house came under fire.

Oros said police found and arrested the 18-year-old Oct. 13 and he was charged with the aggravated discharge of a firearm and the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Oros said witnesses had seen the shooter standing by a bush in the yard of his home and opening fire. The owner of the targeted house is then quoted as telling police she had been involved in an argument with the shooter’s mother two days previously.

Recommended for you…

“There were three shell casings located (outside the shooter’s home),” Oros added.

“A photo line-up was created (with the 18-year-old) and a witness positively identified him as the subject that displayed a firearm and shot at (the house on East Prairie Avenue) multiple times on Sept. 12.”

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $300,000, meaning he must post a bond of $30,000 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.