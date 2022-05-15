Decatur man faces charges of beating woman, firing warning shot

DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing charges he beat a woman and then fired a warning shot over the shoulder of a man to scare him.

Brad E. Allen, 60, was arraigned May 12 in Macon County Circuit Court on one count of the aggravated discharge of a weapon. He was also charged with battery and two counts of domestic battery and has yet to enter a formal plea.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said officers were called to a house on West Grand Avenue on the morning of May 9, where they found the injured woman. She had wounds to her nose and lip and said she had been punched, shoved into a wall and kicked in the back.

Officer Brian Allison, who signed the affidavit, said other witnesses described Allen as pointing a rifle at another member of the family and firing a round.

Allison said police found a loaded .22 rifle, one spent shell casing and several live .22 rounds laying on the ground in the home’s backyard.

“Brad admitted to trying to scare (the male victim) with the rifle, but stated if the rifle fired, he was not aware of it,” Allison added.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed that Allen remained in custody with his bail set at $200,000, requiring him to post a bond of $20,000 to be freed.

In his May 12 arraignment, he asked for time to hire a defense lawyer, and that request was granted by Judge Rodney Forbes. The judge told Allen he needs to have retained an attorney by Thursday, when he is due back in court.

