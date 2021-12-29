Decatur man faces charges of throwing rocks at cops

DECATUR — Prosecutors say Decatur pedestrian Charles F. Sloan responded to demands to stop standing in the middle of an intersection by hurling rocks at police officers and their squad car.

A Decatur police sworn affidavit said one officer suffered a painful impact to the face and the paint on the hood of the squad car was damaged in the barrage of thrown projectiles.

Police patrols had come across Sloan, 44, standing in the intersection of Jasper and Wood streets just after 11 p.m. Dec. 13. After his arrest, he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Dec. 17 but was not recorded as having entered a plea on two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and a further charge of resisting police.

Officer Justin Ziller, who signed the affidavit, said Sloan responded by hurling rocks as soon as he was told to get out of the intersection. Officers then moved in to arrest him as he tried to walk away from them.

“Sloan picked up a handful of rocks on the lot of 1207 East Wood Street and threw the rocks at DPD officers, striking one in the face causing pain but no further injury,” added Ziller.

“After a short physical struggle with Sloan he was taken into custody by DPD officers and Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies.”

Ziller said Sloan then requested medical treatment and, while police waited for paramedics to arrive, Sloan spat on a deputy’s leg, prompting the second charge of aggravated battery.

A check of Macon County Jail records showed the Sloan remained in custody Wednesday night, with bail set at $60,000, meaning he must post a bond of $6,000 to be released.

