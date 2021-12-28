Decatur man faces gun and battery charges

DECATUR — Tequezz S. Wilson is facing multiple weapons charges after police said they had to get the mother of his children to safety following her description of being stomped on and then hit in the head with a handgun magazine.

A sworn affidavit said the 22-year-old Decatur woman also said Wilson had threatened her while pointing the gun at her during an argument Dec. 6 at an address in the 1300 block of East Cantrell Street.

Wilson, 24, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Dec. 23 to face charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a stolen gun and inflicting domestic battery involving bodily harm. Court records show him as not having entered a plea and he was granted time to hire a defense attorney.

A sworn Decatur Police affidavit said officers had been sent to the East Cantrell Street address just after 9:30 p.m. on reports of the unlawful use of weapons. Officer Zach Wakeland said police, learning that Wilson was armed and had made threats, were able to get the woman clear of the house.

“After a short amount of time, Wilson then exited the southern door of the residence and began running westbound in the road,” added Wakeland. “Officers yelled numerous times in a loud, clear voice to ‘Stop!’ Wilson disobeyed those verbal commands and continued running and was then taken into custody.”

The woman told police that she had earlier been thrown to the ground and Wilson had stomped on the left side of her head.

“(She) advised Tequezz also struck her on the left side of her forehead with a ‘black thing with bullets’, which she said looked similar to the magazine in my duty weapon,” Wakeland added.

Wilson was quoted as denying any “physical altercation” had occurred between him and the woman, whom he has dated for years. The affidavit said he told police had bought the loaded gun for $700 and he did not know the weapon, seized from a bedroom in the home, was stolen.

A check of Macon County Jail records showed Wilson remained in custody Tuesday, with bail set at $255,000, meaning he must post a bond of $25,500 to be freed. He is next due in court Jan. 6.

