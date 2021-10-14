Decatur man faces gun charges. Here's what police say he told them.

DECATUR — A man accused of both carrying and selling illegal guns is quoted as telling police he needed a weapon because “there was ‘too much’ going on in Decatur,” according to a sworn affidavit.

What was described as a Decatur police Proactive Unit had encountered and arrested the 18-year-old man after a Tuesday night traffic stop in the 1300 block of East Olive Street.

The affidavit said the man was carrying a brown satchel-style handbag and inside was an illegally owned 9 mm handgun with a loaded magazine. The man is quoted as telling police he had recently bought the gun “on the street” and paid $1,500 for it and said he carried the weapon “for protection.”

Police then began questioning him about other weapons he carried, noting he had been captured on surveillance video with a gun in his right pocket after a shooting in the 500 block off West Macon Street on Aug. 7.

Having told police about needing to be armed because of events happening in Decatur, he is then quoted as saying he had sold the gun he was pictured with for $2,500 “to someone in the streets.”

“I asked if he remembered who he sold the handgun to,” said Detective Adam Siefman, who signed the affidavit. “(He) said he did not and ‘just wanted the money.’ I asked if he would tell me if he did (know the buyer). He said he would not be able to tell me because he did not even know the person.”

Siefman said the man explained that people would approach him to buy guns because he was known to have weapons and a lot of people knew him personally.

He was booked on two preliminary charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a further count of the unlawful sale of a firearm. A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $100,000, meaning he must post a bond of $10,000 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

