Decatur man faces multiple charges after police say he strangled ex-girlfriend

DECATUR — A Decatur woman, trying to take her dogs out for a nighttime walk past her drunken ex-boyfriend, told police he was waiting when she got back, locking her in a headlock and then strangling her to the point where she couldn’t breathe.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the 44-year-old man finally broke off his attack Monday night after seeing that the victim was trying to cry out for help but couldn’t speak. She then fled out the front door of her home on North Gulick Avenue and police found her with discoloration and bruising on her throat and chest. She also had a bleeding wound inside her mouth where she had bitten her own cheek during the assault.

Writing in the affidavit, Officer Joe Sawyer said the 43-year-old victim told him that she had dated the man for eight years but their relationship ended three years ago. “Due to financial hardships, (they) continue to reside together,” said Sawyer.

The woman told police she had been out working Monday night and, when she got home at 7 p.m., she had locked herself in her bedroom with her dogs after finding the man was “highly intoxicated.”