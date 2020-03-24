You are the owner of this article.
Decatur man faces multiple charges after police say he strangled ex-girlfriend
DECATUR — A Decatur woman, trying to take her dogs out for a nighttime walk past her drunken ex-boyfriend, told police he was waiting when she got back, locking her in a headlock and then strangling her to the point where she couldn’t breathe.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the 44-year-old man finally broke off his attack Monday night after seeing that the victim was trying to cry out for help but couldn’t speak. She then fled out the front door of her home on North Gulick Avenue and police found her with discoloration and bruising on her throat and chest. She also had a bleeding wound inside her mouth where she had bitten her own cheek during the assault.

Writing in the affidavit, Officer Joe Sawyer said the 43-year-old victim told him that she had dated the man for eight years but their relationship ended three years ago. “Due to financial hardships, (they) continue to reside together,” said Sawyer.

The woman told police she had been out working Monday night and, when she got home at 7 p.m., she had locked herself in her bedroom with her dogs after finding the man was “highly intoxicated.”

She had then left to take them out for a walk at 10 p.m. and been accosted by him upon her return. Sawyer quotes the woman as describing how the man had shoved her face to the floor of her bedroom after seizing her in a headlock. “As (she) tried to escape his grasp, she turned over onto her back at which time he grabbed her throat/neck with his right hand,” said Sawyer.

“She stated he strangled her to the point she was unable to breathe on her own.”

Police said the man, who carried a folding knife but would not submit to a pat-down search, resisted arrest and had to be man-handled to the ground and overpowered before he could be handcuffed.

“Due to his aggressive behavior and unwillingness to cooperate, he was not interviewed at this time,” added Sawyer.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, committing domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction and resisting/obstructing police. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. The man remained held in the Macon County Jail Tuesday night in lieu of making bail set at $20,000, which means he must post $2,000 to bond out.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

