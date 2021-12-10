Decatur man faces prison time on federal gun conviction

DECATUR — A Decatur man faces up to 10 years in prison after a federal jury found him guilty Thursday of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois, DeAngelo Banks, 31, was the sole occupant of the vehicle when it was stopped by Decatur police in May 2020.

During the stop, officers located a loaded Glock Model 43 handgun in a hidden compartment where Banks had been sitting. Banks, a convicted felon, was prohibited from possessing a firearm and was then taken into custody.

The case was investigated by members of the Decatur Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

A sentencing hearing is set for May 9 in Urbana. Banks remains in the custody of the United States Marshals Service.

