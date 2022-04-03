Decatur man faces trial on aggravated battery charge

DECATUR — A judge found probable cause to try Decatur man Shawn M. Klinger on a charge he shoved a blowtorch-style lighter into the eye of his ex-girlfriend and lit it.

Decatur police officers who interviewed the 34-year-old woman shortly after the alleged assault described her as having “a red, swollen left eye with part of her eyebrow missing.” She also had a red circle mark to the right side of her forehead after she said Klinger had hit her in the head with the lighter as well.

The 33-year-old defendant appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated battery involving a deadly weapon. He also denied two counts of domestic battery.

Giving evidence, Officer Kristina Kemnitz said the lighter attack on the victim happened around 5:30 a.m. March 13, when Klinger showed up at a Decatur home where she was living with another man.

Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, Kemnitz said Klinger and the victim, whom he had previously dated for nine months, got into an argument.

“And then did she indicate at that time he grabbed a blowtorch-style lighter, placed it in the area of her left eye and lit it, burning her with the torch?” asked Rueter.

“Yes,” said Kemnitz.

She said the victim had then described Klinger smashing her cellphone before leaving, only to return soon afterward. He again grabbed the lighter but this time hit her in the head with it.

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, representing Klinger, asked Kemnitz if the lighter had been preserved for prints and was told it had not. “Is there any recording or other surveillance of this incident?” she asked the officer.

“Not that I am aware of,” replied Kemnitz.

After finding probable cause, Judge Rodney Forbes scheduled a pretrial hearing for May 12. A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed that Klinger remained in custody with bail set at $20,000, requiring him to post a bond of $2,000 to be freed.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

