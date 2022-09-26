Decatur man follows text threat with window smashing, police say

DECATUR — When his ex-girlfriend refused to talk to him, police said Decatur man Deon C. Hyde sent her a text message saying “I’ll show you” before smashing her car windows with a brick.

A sworn affidavit said that after the 19-year-old woman received the text just before 2 a.m. Aug. 29, the next thing she heard was the sound of breaking glass outside her apartment in the 4700 block of North Martin Luther King Drive.

“(She) walked out and observed Deon throwing bricks at the windows of her vehicle,” said a sworn affidavit signed by Decatur Police Officer Alex Amaya.

“She advised she observed Deon entering her vehicle and going through her stuff. She said her wallet was in the glove box and no longer there.”

Amaya said police arrived to find the vehicle surrounded by shattered glass and five windows shattered or broken out; the woman estimated the damage bill at more than $2,000.

Amaya said officers soon found Hyde in the parking lot of a business and still in possession of the stolen wallet. He fled from police after dashing across U.S. 51 and disappearing, but was tracked down and arrested Aug. 31.

Hyde appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Sept. 21 pleading not guilty to charges of burglary, criminal damage and resisting police. He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Oct. 27.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed the defendant remains in custody with bail set at $50,000, requiring him to post a bond of $5,000 to be released. If he makes bail, he is ordered to stay away from his former girlfriend and her home.