Decatur man fractured child’s skull, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur man was being held in the Macon County Jail Sunday after police accused him of battering an 8-month-old baby and fracturing the child’s skull.
The 34-year-old man was arrested Dec. 9 and booked on three preliminary charges of the aggravated battery of a child, according to Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with the Decatur Police Department.
Copeland said the baby remains in the hospital in a “medical coma.”
The man is being held in custody in lieu of bail set at $500,000, meaning he must post a bond of $50,000 to be freed.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
