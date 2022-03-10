Decatur man gets 17 year sentence for robbery that led to murder

DECATUR — Armed robber Ryan Waters was sentenced to 17 years in prison Thursday for his role in a scheme that lured a Windsor man to Decatur where he was shot to death.

Zachary Hubbartt arrived in town on Aug. 27, 2017, carrying $5,000 and believing he was about to complete a deal to buy cannabis that he could resell back home.

Instead, he was ambushed in an abandoned house and robbed and killed. Jason A. White, 31, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison Dec. 7.

White at his trial had tried to paint the 24-year-old Waters, his accomplice, as the real killer but a jury didn’t believe his version of events. Waters had then taken a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Karen Root, which saw him admit to a charge of armed robbery.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter had agreed to drop four alternate murder charges against him as part of the deal. He also agreed to delete language saying Waters had personally discharged a firearm during the crime. Taking that language out lowered the sentencing range for Waters to an agreed span of six to 20 years.

This story will be updated.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.