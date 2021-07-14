Decatur man gets 27 years for sexually assaulting girl

URBANA — Decatur man Courtney Williams was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison Monday for luring a minor girl to his home, drugging her and then sexually assaulting her.

Williams, 32, had pleaded guilty in March to child sexual exploitation offenses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois in a statement said Williams had used the internet and a cellphone between Jan. 17 and 25 of 2020 to entice the girl to engage in sexual activity.

“According to court documents, Williams portrayed himself as a 17-year-old male while communicating online with a minor girl via Snapchat and text,” the release said.

“As part of these communications, Williams solicited the girl to send him sexually explicit photos and to meet him to engage in sexual activity.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Federal prosecutors said Williams lured the girl to his vehicle the evening of Jan. 24, 2020, when he drove her to his home on Plover Drive before drugging and assaulting her while she was unconscious.

Williams will be subject to 10 years of federal supervision after completing his sentence and will have to register as a sex offender for life.

The case against him was investigated in a joint effort by the Decatur Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson led the prosecution.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.