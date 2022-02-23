Decatur man gets 30 year sentence for beating, terrorizing girlfriend with a gun

DECATUR — Aric L. Corsby, the Decatur man who flew into a rage and beat and terrorized his girlfriend with a handgun after she told him she found love-making painful, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday.

The 20-year-old defendant had been convicted at a jury trial in November. Jurors found him innocent of a charge of attempted murder but convicted him on charges of aggravated kidnapping, the aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery.

Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith sentenced Corsby to 30 years on the aggravated kidnapping charge. He also sentenced him to another 10 years on the remaining charges, but ordered those sentences to run concurrent with the 30 year sentence which must be served at 85%.

The prosecution case, presented by Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Stephen Friedel, said Corsby's rage had been ferocious. “...He got mad, and I am not talking about a little mad, I’m talking about a lot mad,” he told the jury during the trial.

He said the girlfriend Corsby had dated for five months had been beaten severely and then menaced with the handgun. He had fired the weapon several times, blowing holes in the bedroom wall before jamming the barrel of the gun against her neck in the April 22, 2020, attack.

“She grabs it (the gun) and as she grabs it he pulls the trigger and it goes off in her hand,” Friedel had said during the trial. “Thankfully, the bullet scrapes her hand and doesn’t go through her hand.”

The woman told police she had been tied up but later, bloodied and only wearing a T-shirt, she had managed to escape and ran to a neighbor’s house for help after Corsby fell asleep.

Defense attorney Chris Amero never tried to sell the jury on the idea that his client was a pleasant person to be around. He had described his behavior towards his girlfriend as “disgusting, despicable, horrible” but he had pleaded that Corsby was not guilty of the most serious crimes he had been accused of.

