Decatur man gets 4-year sentence after asking girl for sex

DECATUR — Jason A. Durbin, the 46-year-old Decatur man convicted of trying to persuade a teenage girl to have sex with him, has been sent to prison for four years.

Durbin appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to a single count of the indecent solicitation of a child, a class two felony.

The plea was part of a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Caleb Brown that saw Judge Jeffrey Geisler dismiss a second indecent solicitation charge.

A sworn affidavit filed by Decatur Police said Durbin had been arrested June 13 after the 16-year-old girl said he would not stop making demands for sex. And he made his advances using a combination of pleas and implied threats to reveal personal information about her, according to the girl’s statement to police.

“I will literally go up to the cops if u don’t stop,” reads one text message the girl had sent back to Durbin that was reviewed by police, along with the messages he had sent to her. In another response to him, she replied: “Stop asking me this … now (expletive) quit.”

Officer Robert Murray, who signed the affidavit, said the girl told him she had been solicited before by Durbin on several occasions. “(She) stated Jason asked when he had been drinking or smoking weed," said the officer.

In addition to the prison sentence, Geisler ordered Durbin to pay a $250 fee to have his DNA added to a crime database maintained by the State Police.