Decatur man gets 45 year sentence on attempted murder charges

DECATUR — Delahn L. Amos was sentenced to a total of 45 years in prison Thursday for the attempted murder of a Decatur tattoo artist that left the victim clinging to life after suffering six bullet wounds.

But the 31-year-old defendant won’t be away from Macon County Circuit Court for too long: he is due back in February for a pretrial hearing on a charge he shot another victim to death the night before the attempted killing.

Both cases date back to two bloody nights of violence in the summer of 2020.

Demetrius D. Maclin, 31, had been found shot to death in his car on Aug. 26 at the intersection of West Grand Avenue and North Edward Street.

And then on Aug. 27, police responding to a shots-fired call at the intersection of West Packard and North College streets discovered the bleeding but alive 36-year-old tattoo artist.

Motives for the two shootings have never been mentioned in court or outlined in Decatur police affidavits, but both prosecutors and Amos’s defense lawyer, Michael Harmon, have suggested the murder and attempted murder are connected.

Harmon tried to get Thursday’s sentencing on the attempted murder charges delayed on that basis, telling Judge James Coryell he needed to have more discussions about both cases with prosecutors. That situation was complicated, he said, because the prosecutor, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Tammy Wagoner, is leaving her post Friday to start a new job.

But the judge said he saw little point in delaying the sentencing as both cases remain separate with separate victims. Coryell had convicted Amos of attempted murder and being a felon who used a firearm after an October bench trial.

Police evidence about the shooting of the tattoo artist said he had been lured to the spot where he was gunned down in the belief he was going to be paid to do some artwork.

Detectives said that, instead, he was ambushed by Amos, armed with an AK-47-style rifle, and another gunman, Levron K. Hines, who opened fire on him at almost point-blank range. The victim had managed to drag himself behind some bushes and hide there until police patrols arrived.

Waggoner described the shooting as a “senseless act of violence” and one Amos had committed while on parole after serving a three year federal sentence for possession of weapons by a felon.

Calling for a sentence that shielded the community from Amos, she asked for a total of 50 years on the attempted murder charge with a 10 year sentence on the charge of being a felon who used a weapon.

Harmon pleaded for minimum sentences considering the law says any custodial sentence for the attempted murder gets a minimum add-on sentence of 25 years because a gun was used.

“The state is asking for 60 years to be served at 85%,” said Harmon. “I think that is extremely high.”

Coryell sentenced Amos to 15 years on the attempted murder charge, with the addition of a 25 year enhancement, both sentences to be served at 85%. He imposed a five year sentence on the use of weapons charge, to be served at 50%, but also to be served consecutively to the 40 year sentence.

Passing judgement, Coryell told Amos that the “protection of the public” from criminals like him was essential.

Turning to the murder charge, the judge scheduled a pretrial hearing before Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith for Feb. 16.

Levron Hines, 39, appeared in court Oct. 4 and was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to committing aggravated battery with a firearm.

