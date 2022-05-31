Decatur man gets 60-day jail sentence in pedestrian attack

DECATUR — A Decatur man who police say picked a fight with a passing pedestrian — and got the worst of it after being slashed with a pocket knife — has been sentenced to 60 days in the Macon County Jail.

Eduardo Jusino, 47, who pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery, was also placed on conditional discharge for 18 months when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on May 25.

Judge Jeffrey Geisler said Jusino would get credit for 37 days previously served in jail since his arrest in April, but ruled that the defendant is not eligible for day-for-day credit as he completes his custodial sentence.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said an officer happened to be in the 1500 block of North Church Street on the afternoon of April 14 and witnessed Jusino’s aggressive behavior.

The officer watched as he walked up to a random passerby and began to attack him with a flurry of punches. The 57-year-old victim responded by pulling the pocket knife and inflicting a slash wound on Jusino’s left forearm.

The officer reported that the victim's actions were entirely defensive. The victim was quoted as telling police that Jusino, who appeared to be “highly intoxicated,” had just walked up to him and said: “You want to fight too, I’ll bust your head,” before shoving him and starting his attack.

Sentencing Jusino, Geisler ordered him to pay a $250 fee to have his DNA added to a criminal database maintained by Illinois State Police.

