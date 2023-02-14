DECATUR — Jerry A. Walker, the Decatur man accused of stubbing cigarettes out all over his girlfriend’s body and breaking her nose and a finger after beating her black and blue with a closet rod, has been sent to prison for seven years.

But not for those offenses.

Instead, he got the extended term sentence for the violation of an 18-month term of probation imposed for an earlier conviction of aggravated battery to a pregnant victim.

Commenting on the case afterwards, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said the seven-year sentence was substantial. And he said any sentence imposed after a conviction in the aggravated domestic battery could not run consecutively under legal rules.

So he said for now, at least, that charge was dropped. “But we are still looking at it, we are still reviewing it, even though it was dismissed,” he added.

“It gives us a little more time to consider options to see if we might think there is any benefit to proceeding at some time on the newer case.”

Decatur police sworn affidavits about the alleged attack on the girlfriend accuse Walker of resorting to violence during an argument.

The girlfriend told police he grabbed a wooden closet rod as a makeshift weapon and beaten her on her legs, arms, neck, back and side. He also burned her with cigarettes on her legs, arms and neck.

Walker had claimed he was only defending himself after the victim “had come at him” brandishing the same closet rod. Police said he did suffer a fractured thumb and also had lacerations to a hand which he said were caused by trying to disarm his girlfriend who was wielding a knife.

Walker was back in court Feb. 10 pleading for Judge Rodney Forbes to reconsider the prison sentence, which the judge denied. Walker said he then planned to appeal.

