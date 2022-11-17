Decatur man gets probation for beating cousin

DECATUR — A Decatur man described as being high on methamphetamine when he beat his cousin so hard with a “blunt object” he fractured a bone in the man’s neck, has been sentenced to 24 months probation.

Richard D. Johnson II pleaded guilty Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court to a charge of aggravated domestic battery in the attack, which happened on the morning of July 30 at Johnson’s home.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said the 57-year-old cousin had been visiting Johnson and found the 50-year-old defendant to be high on meth.

“During this visit (the cousin) disclosed to Richard that he was leaving at which time Richard became highly upset and attacked him,” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Mason Flanagan.

“The cousin advised he was hit an unknown amount of times in the face and head area with a blunt object, possibly a bat or a tool.”

The affidavit further quotes the victim as saying Johnson grabbed his cell phone and smashed it after he was told the police were being called.

Flannagan said officers noted the victim was left with swollen and bleeding wounds. The neck fracture was diagnosed after he was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment where doctors said his wound would require further follow-up care.

In addition to the probation sentence, Judge Rodney Forbes ordered Johnson to pay a $250 fee for his DNA to be added to a criminal database maintained by the State Police.