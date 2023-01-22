Decatur man gets probation for domestic battery

DECATUR — A Decatur man who hit a woman with a Christmas tree has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to take classes to control his temper.

Christopher J. McClure, 27, pleaded guilty to a charge of committing domestic battery that caused harm when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Jan. 18. A second count of domestic battery was then dismissed by Judge Lindsey Shelton as part of a plea deal.

A sworn affidavit filed by Decatur police said officers had been called to McClure's home Dec. 27. Police said a woman who also lived there had been left with bruising near her right eye and a red discoloration on her upper right arm after McClure had armed himself with the tree and attacked her.

The affidavit did not specify the size of the tree but said police had photographed both the tree and the woman’s injuries. The affidavit quoted the victim as saying: “She was standing in the living room when Christopher became upset. Christopher then picked up the Christmas tree and swung it… (she) stated the Christmas tree struck her on the right side of her face, arm and body.”

The court had taken note that McClure has two previous convictions for domestic battery and, in addition to probation and anger management, he was sentenced to 20 days in the Macon County Jail, but that was canceled out with credit for 20 days already spent in custody. He was released from jail after the court hearing.

The judge further ordered that McClure pay $250 to have his DNA added to a criminal database maintained by the Illinois State Police.

