Decatur man gets probation for domestic battery

DECATUR — A Decatur man accused of domestic battery and keeping a woman prisoner with a strange portable wall in his home has been sentenced to 24 months probation and ordered to get a mental health evaluation.

Matthew L. Keith, 37, was also sentenced to 60 days in jail when he appeared Feb. 17 in Macon County Circuit Court. The jail sentence was canceled out, however, with credit for 60 days already spent in custody since his arrest.

Keith pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation in a plea deal that saw two additional domestic battery counts and a charge of unlawful restraint dismissed.

Sworn Decatur police affidavits describe Keith as being involved in a series of encounters with law enforcement because of his behavior. In February of 2021 he had been arrested after police responded to an emergency call from a 37-year-old woman who said she was being held captive in Keith’s home.

Officer Jacquelyn Danner described finding a portable wall, fashioned from drywall and mounted on a wooden frame, and “as tall and wide” as the home’s hallway. Danner said the woman explained that Keith would lock this movable wall in place with screws to prevent her from “exiting her bedroom.”

While Keith was being held in jail in May, his home had been the center of more trouble when his father, who was mowing the grass, called police after believing he had stumbled across home-made bombs.

Secretary of State Bomb Squad experts had been called in but later determined the devices were hoaxes after subjecting them to X-ray analysis.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.